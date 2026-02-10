Sharad Pawar health update: PM Modi calls NCP (SP) president to check up on his well being; hospital says he is stable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar, who was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Monday after being diagnosed with a chest infection, and enquired about his health and well being, according to multiple reports.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was taken to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday afternoon from his residence in Baramati, in Pune district, after he complained of breathing difficulties and a persistent cough. His daughter, Supriya Sule, shared that he will require a five-day course of antibiotics.

How is Sharad Pawar now? Dr Simon Grant, Physician and Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, confirmed that Pawar is recovering well, noting his vital signs are normal, and his overall clinical condition is steadily improving.

"As a precautionary measure, he continues to remain under observation. His treatment is being carried out strictly as per Ruby Hall Clinic's established medical protocols, and all investigations are being closely monitored," the statement mentioned.

The hospital said that further decisions on the course of treatment would be made based on his clinical progress and urged party workers and well-wishers not to gather on the premises so that regular patient care is not affected, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, NCP–SP leader Rohit Pawar shared an update on Sharad Pawar’s condition on Monday, saying the veteran politician was doing well.

“Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn't need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai,” Rohit Pawar told reporters.

He added that a decision on whether Pawar will remain in Pune or be moved to Mumbai would be taken after the medical reports are received, saying, “Pawar came here in a private vehicle, and everything is normal.”

The NCP suffered a major loss last month after the death of its chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawa, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, in a plane crash. Following his death, Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, was sworn in as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier this month, Sharad Pawar said he was pleased with Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister. He also spoke about ongoing discussions regarding a possible merger between the two factions that emerged after the party split, saying that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had no authority to comment on those talks as he was not fully informed about them.