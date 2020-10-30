Subscribe
Sharad Pawar holds hour-long meeting with Uddhav Thackeray
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses media during a press conference, at YB Chavan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Sharad Pawar holds hour-long meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

1 min read . 09:16 PM IST PTI

The meeting took place days after Pawar said that he would discuss with the chief minister the issues of soaring onion prices and flood relief package from the Centre

MUMBAI : NCP president Sharad Pawar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Friday, sources said.

NCP president Sharad Pawar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Friday, sources said.

The meeting that lasted for about an hour took place at the chief minister's official bungalow 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, they said.

The meeting that lasted for about an hour took place at the chief minister's official bungalow 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, they said.

The meeting took place days after Pawar said that he would discuss with the chief minister the issues of soaring onion prices and flood relief package from the Centre.

It comes a day after the Maharashtra cabinet discussed the proposal of recommending to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari the names of 12 candidates for their nomination to the state Legislative Council from his quota.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

