Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar is likely to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Mumbai on 11 May to take opposition unity forward. Pawar has said that the country needs an "alternative" to the current BJP-led government.

Pawar, who revoked his decision to quit as NCP chief, was speaking at Solapur before heading to Nipani in Karnataka where he will hold a rally for his party candidate in the Assembly polls to be held in the neighbouring state on 10 May.

Asked about a possible meeting with Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Pawar said, “I have received a message that Nitish Kumar will visit Mumbai on May 11. We will meet, though I do not have all the details with me. Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country." “Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same," the NCP chief said.

The Lok Sabha polls in the country are due next year. Pawar also said there was no discussion on Lok Sabha seat sharing in Maharashtra with his political allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress (the three parties are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi). “The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will sit together and then discuss a seat-sharing formula. There is no point in making any claim on a particular Lok Sabha seat before such meetings," he said.

In the Karnataka elections, Pawar said that the Congress will come to power in the state.

The 82-year-old politician said that in the current situation, the BJP is in power in “five to six" states, while the rest have non-BJP governments.

“In Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Bengal, there is no BJP. If you look at the entire map of the country, only five to six states have BJP governments, and in the remaining states, there are non-BJP governments," he said.

“As per the information I have received, Congress will come to power in Karnataka. As far as the whole country is concerned, we will start with Kerala. Is the BJP there in Kerala? In Tamil Nadu? I have told you about Karnataka. Is BJP there in Telangana? Andhra? In Maharashtra, just because of Eknath Shinde’s smartness, they managed to get the state," he said.

Sharad Pawar on Friday withdrew his decision to step down as NCP president after mounting pressure from shocked party leaders and workers, three days after his announcement that had also put a question mark on opposition unity efforts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The U-turn by the 82-year-old Maratha strongman known for his deft political manoeuvring also came after he said that leaders from various political parties across Maharashtra and the country requested him to continue as the party president.