Sharad Pawar may meet Nitish Kumar on 11 May to take opposition unity forward2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Sharad Pawar said, ‘Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country’.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar is likely to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Mumbai on 11 May to take opposition unity forward. Pawar has said that the country needs an "alternative" to the current BJP-led government.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×