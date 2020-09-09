Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI : NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at 'Varsha', the latter's official residence here.

The 50-minute meeting between two partners in the ruling coalition in the state took place against the background of the Supreme Court staying implementation of the 2018 state law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

The meeting also took place amid a controversy over Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and Thackeray's party, Shiv Sena, reacting strongly to her comment.

