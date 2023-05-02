Home / News / India /  Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president: Top political reactions
Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he has decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.

"After this prolonged period of political career from May 1, 1960 to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party," Sharad Pawar said after the launch of the second edition of his autobiography 'Lok Maze Sangati'.

Here is how the political leaders have reacted to NCP's Sharad Pawar to step down as party president: 

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar 

"Pawar Sahab himself had said about the necessity of change in the guard a few days ago. we should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back," Ajit Pawar said.

NCP's MP Praful Patel

"We have requested Sharad Pawar ji with folded hand to withdraw the decision. I request him to withdraw the decision on behalf of all. The state and the country need his leadership."

Cong's Tariq Anwar

Sharad Pawar must have a plan for the future, his former associate and senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said on Tuesday soon after the Maratha strongman announced his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party chief.

NCP leader Anil Bhaidas Patil

Workers across the country are not agreeing with this decision of Sharad Pawar. We have decided that we will continue to make efforts to change his mind. It is our decision that he will remain the National President of NCP till his last breath.

