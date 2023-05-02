Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president: Top political reactions1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he was stepping down as the chief of NCP, the political outfit he founded and helmed since 1999. Pawar made the announcement at the launch of a revised version of his autobiography
Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he has decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.
