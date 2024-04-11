'Did I go anywhere?’ Sharad Pawar reacts to Praful Patel’s claim that he was '50% ready’ to go with BJP in 2023'
Reacting to NCP leader Praful Patel’s claim that Sharad Pawar was '50% ready to join hands with BJP in 2023' but hesitated at the last moment, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP-SCP chief on Thursday said he had been saying this for a long time, he had not gone with anyone.
