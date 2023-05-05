Sharad Pawar resignation: NCP panel to decide new party chief today | 10 points2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as NCP chief, the political party which he founded and helmed since 1999, but not retiring from public life.
A committee formed by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to decide on his successor will meet on Friday at the party office in South Mumbai at 11 am, said a senior NCP leader on Thursday.
