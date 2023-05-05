A committee formed by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to decide on his successor will meet on Friday at the party office in South Mumbai at 11 am, said a senior NCP leader on Thursday.

The committee members include Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, his nephew Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal, among others, according to the news agency PTI.

Here's a 10-point guide on Sharad Pawar's resignation

1) Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as NCP chief, the political party which he founded and helmed since 1999, but not retiring from public life.

2) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke to Sule over the phone to enquire about developments in the NCP after Sharad Pawar's announcement to quit as its chief, the party sources said.

3) NCP leaders continued to demand that Pawar reconsider his decision. The party workers, on the condition of anonymity, said that Baramati Lok Sabha MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is likely to be the party's national chief while Ajit Pawar will take charge of the Maharashtra unit.

4) As per party leaders, the mantle of NCP chief is likely to remain within the Pawar family as giving the reins to someone from outside may lead to rifts and power tussles in the outfit formed in 1999, PTI reported.

5) NCP's national vice president Praful Patel on Wednesday said Sharad Pawar has not relented despite repeated appeals from party leaders and supporters that he withdraw his decision to step down.

6) The party committee, which Sharad Pawar himself set up on Tuesday to decide on his successor, did not meet on Wednesday, he said.

7) "If the situation arises, the committee will decide on Sharad Pawar's successor and the decision will be unanimous. He sought time to think over his decision after the party asked him to reconsider it, and till the final decision is arrived at, there is no question of deliberating on his successor," Patel said as quoted by PTI.

8) On speculation about Supriya Sule emerging as the choice for NCP's national president and Ajit Pawar as the Maharashtra unit chief, Patel said, "There is no vacancy. Whether Sharad Pawar remains president or not, he is the party's identity and soul."

9) The party was trying to persuade Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision, he added.

10) Moments after NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president's post on Tuesday, his nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former's decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar.

