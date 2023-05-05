'Sharad Pawar rethink your decision,' NCP leaders reject his resignation | 10 points2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday also appealed to veteran leader Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision to quit as the president of NCP, keeping in mind his role in forging a ‘secular alliance’ ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief and has requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded. The decision was taken after a party's core committee met this morning to decide on the new national president of the NCP.
