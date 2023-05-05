The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief and has requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded. The decision was taken after a party's core committee met this morning to decide on the new national president of the NCP .

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule along were seen arriving at the party office in Mumbai to attend the meeting. Several top leaders of the party will attend the meeting, which sources said will decide the future of Maharashtra politics and the NCP.

A 10-point guide on NCP core committee meeting's decision

1) The 18-member committee that met today comprised of Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaidev Gaikwad, Narhari Jhirwal, Fauzia Khan, President, Nationalist Mahila Congress, Dheeraj Sharma, President Nationalist Youth Congress.

2) NCP workers were seen raised slogans in support of Sharad Pawar, urging him to reconsider his decision. Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president's post.

3) Several NCP workers were wearing caps with the message “I am with saheb" and demanded that NCP president Sharad Pawar reconsider his decision to step down as party chief.

4) “NCP leaders will meet Sharad Pawar and inform him of panel's resolution asking him to continue as party chief," Praful Patel said after the meeting.

5) “NCP committee unanimously passed resolution asking Sharad Pawar to continue as NCP chief," Patel added.

6) The announcement about Pawar's resignation came amid speculation that Ajit Pawar and some MLAs may join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, though the former deputy chief minister has refuted such talk by claiming he will be with the NCP till he is alive.

7) His nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former's decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar. The statement was instantly met with emotional protests from party workers and leaders, who urged the veteran MP to reverse his decision.

8) NCP state president Jayant Patil had said that even though Sharad Pawar has taken the decision, people from across Maharashtra and other places people are requesting him to take back his decision.

9) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of the DMK spoke to Sule over phone to enquire about developments in the NCP following Tuesday's announcement.

10) While Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress have maintained the developments in the NCP will not affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the three parties, political observers said a lot would depend on what Ajit Pawar does after the Supreme Court verdict, likely in a couple of days, on petitions related to the toppling of the Thackeray government in June last year.