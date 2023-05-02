Sharad Pawar resigns as chief of Nationalist Congress Party

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday stepped down as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party. I have decided to step down as NCP president, Pawar told party workers in Mumbai.
Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai, Pawar announced his decision which was met with protests by NCP workers and leaders.
However, Pawar has clarified that he would not retire from active politics.
“My colleagues, even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. ‘Constant travel’ has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events, and meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi, or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual", Pawar told the NCP workers.
In his press statement, Pawar said, "I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party".
Pawar has not mentioned the name of his successor. The veteran politician said, "A committee will be formed to decide who should be given the responsibility of the party chief's post".
The panel members of the committee will be Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, nephew Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Chhagan Bhujbal, and others.
Pawar is the co-founder of the NCP Party. In 1999, Pawar, PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar formed the NCP party after they were expelled from the Indian National Congress over some old dispute with Sonia Gandhi, the fomer INC president.
Pawar was elected as chief minister of Maharashtra four times in his political career. He also served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister. Pawar was instrumental in forming an alliance among the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena, popularly known as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
