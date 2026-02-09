Sharad Pawar rushed to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic after health deteriorates

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-SP boss Sharad Pawar was rushed to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Pawar’s office confirmed the news and said that he has been experiencing a cough since Monday morning. Pawar was taken from Baramati to Pune by his daughter Supriya Sule, and son-in-law, Sadanand Sule.

The 85-year-old opposition stalwartfell ill while in Baramati and was given initial medical care there. As his health did not improve, doctors recommended that he be moved to Pune for further tests and comprehensive treatment.

The administration of Ruby Hall Clinic stated that doctors would first examine him and then decide whether he needs to be admitted to the hospital or can be discharged.

An update from the hospital said that the 85-year-old will be examined and, based on the assessment, the course of treatment will be decided. If required, he will be admitted.

“We will take a decision based on his condition," Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant said.

Several party leaders and supporters have voiced concern about Pawar’s health, pointing out that he had remained publicly active in recent days despite a bereavement in the family.

Even after the passing of his nephew and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, he continued to interact with people and attend public engagements.

More clarity on his condition is expected once doctors complete their examination and assess how he is responding to the treatment.

Pawar was diagnosed with oral cancer in the late 1990s and successfully battled the disease. His treatment involved several surgical procedures carried out in both the United States and India.

This comes days after his nephew Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, lost his life in a plane crash in Baramati. The private aircraft carrying Pawar crashed at Baramati on January 28, killing all five persons who were on board. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already ordered a probe into the incident.