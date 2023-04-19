NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at 2 political 'blasts' in next 15 days

NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at 2 political 'blasts' in next 15 days2 min read . 01:58 PM IST
- NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him
Nationalist Congress Party's Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has indicated that there will be two political "blasts" (political) in the next 15 days--one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra.
She made the comments when some reporters asked her about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar's statement that there will be (political) "bomb blasts" in the next 15 days in the state. "There will be one in Delhi and the other in the state," Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said without elaborating.
Further, asked about speculation over Ajit Pawar's next political move, disgruntlement, and proximity with the BJP, Sule said, "What has happened is that for any development, my brother (Ajit Pawar) is held responsible. Everybody talks about a coin that is in demand in the market."
On claims of some MLAs being "not reachable", she said not being in the range does not mean a person is not reachable.
Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party.
Pawar dismissed reports that he had taken the signatures of 40 of 53 MLAs of NCP amid a buzz about his rumoured alliance with the BJP.
Pawar aid e NCP has decided to strengthen the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the coalition has planned several rallies that target the Centre and the Maharashtra government over various issues.
The MVA comprises Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP, and Congress.
