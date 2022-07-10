Sharad Pawar: Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress should contest 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together4 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 08:27 PM IST
MVA allies should contest 2024 Maha Assembly elections together, said Sharad Pawar.
Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has said that he believes the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies—the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress—should compete in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together. However, he added that a decision would only be made after the matter has been discussed with the leaders of his party and the alliance partners.