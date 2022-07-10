But Pawar declined to speculate on the apex court's verdict on the petitions of disqualification of rebel MLAs and the Thackeray-led Sena challenging the floor test. "I have faith in judiciary. The court will decide tomorrow to whom the Shiv Sena belongs," he said. He also refused to predict how long the Shinde-led government will last. "Let's see how the government takes decisions," he said. Replying to a query about the proposal to appoint twelve members to the Legislative Council pending with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Pawar said, "The MVA government kept persuading the governor for allowing speaker's election for a year. On the contrary, he took a decision about the new government within 48 hours," he said. "The governor will now appoint the twelve members. In fact, discussion on it is also taking place," Pawar added.