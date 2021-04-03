Subscribe
Home >News >India >Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital today, gallbladder surgery likely after 15 days

Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital today, gallbladder surgery likely after 15 days

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)
2 min read . 02:18 PM IST Staff Writer

Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of abdominal pain. The NCP leader was diagnosed with gallstones on Monday

After undergoing an endoscopic procedure for the removal of a stone from his gallbladder, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's health is stable now and he will be discharged today, informed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Malik further informed that Pawar has been advised a week's rest and will undergo a gallbladder surgery after 15 days if all his health parameters are found to be stable.

"Sharad Pawar was checked upon by doctors today and his health is stable, he'll be discharged today. He has been advised rest for seven days and after 15 days if all his health parameters are stable, surgery on his gall bladder will be performed," tweeted Malik.

In a follow-up tweet, Malik also added that the "cadre of NCP and all well-wishers are requested to refrain from visiting him as he needs complete rest to recuperate."

The 80-year-old minister was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of abdominal pain. The NCP leader was diagnosed with gallstones on Monday.

On March 29, Malik had informed Pawar has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease and the NCP chief was on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue.

"Kind attention our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder," Mailk had informed on his Twitter handle.

"He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programs stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP leader said in another tweet.

