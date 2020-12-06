Subscribe
Home >News >India >Sharad Pawar to meet President on Dec 9 over farmers' protest
A file photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressing a press conference.

Sharad Pawar to meet President on Dec 9 over farmers' protest

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST PTI

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26, have said their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 would be observed with full force

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers' protest against agrarian laws, the party said here on Sunday.

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 over the ongoing farmers' protest against agrarian laws, the party said here on Sunday.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the former Union agriculture minister will apprise Kovind of the situation in the country in the backdrop of the protest.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the former Union agriculture minister will apprise Kovind of the situation in the country in the backdrop of the protest.

The representatives of thousands of agitating farmers, who are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26, have said their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 would be observed with full force.

The NCP had staged a walk-out in the Rajya Sabha when the three farm bills were introduced in September during the Parliament's monsoon session.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

