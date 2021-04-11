NCP chief Sharad Pawar was today admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai for the gall bladder surgery scheduled on Monday, party leader Nawab Malik said
MUMBAI :
NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Sunday admitted to a hospital here for the gall bladder surgery scheduled on Monday, party leader Nawab Malik said.
"Sharad Pawar was advised to rest for seven days after he underwent a medical procedure (last month). It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days. Accordingly, Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday," he said.