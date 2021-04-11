Sharad Pawar to undergo gall bladder surgery tomorrow: NCP

Sharad Pawar to undergo gall bladder surgery tomorrow: NCP1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar was today admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai for the gall bladder surgery scheduled on Monday, party leader Nawab Malik said
MUMBAI : NCP chief Sharad Pawar was on Sunday admitted to a hospital here for the gall bladder surgery scheduled on Monday, party leader Nawab Malik said.
"Sharad Pawar was advised to rest for seven days after he underwent a medical procedure (last month). It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days. Accordingly, Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday," he said.
Pawar, 80, had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the Breach Candy hospital on March 30, a doctor had said.
Under the medical procedure, an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or body cavity.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
