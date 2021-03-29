Meanwhile, Pawar has cancelled all public programmes till further notice.
A cancer survivor, the 80-year-old NCP supremo had undergone surgery for the illness in 2004.
Issuing a statement today, Malik said, "Sharad Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder."
Kind attention Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder.
"He [Sharad Pawar] is on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on March 31 and an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. All his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP spokesperson said.
The development comes amid speculation that Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a top industrialist's residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.