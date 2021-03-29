OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sharad Pawar unwell, to be admitted to Mumbai hospital for surgery; cancels all programmes

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen Sunday evening. Following this, he was taken to South Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

The NCP leader's medical check-up has shown a gall bladder problem for which he is likely to undergo surgery, party leader Nawab Malik informed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pawar has cancelled all public programmes till further notice.

A cancer survivor, the 80-year-old NCP supremo had undergone surgery for the illness in 2004.

Issuing a statement today, Malik said, "Sharad Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder."

"He [Sharad Pawar] is on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on March 31 and an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. All his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP spokesperson said.

The development comes amid speculation that Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a top industrialist's residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah parried a query on the purported meeting, saying everything cannot be made public.

Malik, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, had said no such meeting took place, adding there is an attempt to create confusion by spreading such rumours.

