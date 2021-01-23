Sharad Pawar visits Serum Institute in Pune in wake of fire that killed 5 people

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday visited the city-based Serum Institute of India (SII), where a major fire had broken out two days ago, killing five persons.

However, SII CEO Adar Poonwalla said that the fire has had no impact on the production of Covishield -- one of the two vaccines against Covid-19 that has been given approval by the drug controller of India.

The NCP chief visited the affected building around noon and took stock of the situation.

Serum's CEO, Adar Poonwalla, accompanied Pawar.

In a tweet, Pawar later said, "Visited the Serum Institute in Pune along with @adarpoonawalla and reviewed the present situation there, after the unfortunate fire incident."

Five men died in the fire that broke out in a five-storey building in the SII's Manjari premises on Thursday.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield, the SII vaccine against coronavirus, which is being used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the infection, is made.

The building where the fire broke out is one km from the Covishield vaccine manufacturing unit.

Most of Serum Institute's manufacturing capacity of 1.5 billion doses of vaccine is located in Pune. The company is currently producing about 50-60 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which it will scale up to 100 million per month by February end or early March.

However, the production of BCG and Rota vaccines will suffer in the future due to the losses to the company site, SII said earlier in the day.

"Serum Institute of India (SII) officials cited that they have suffered financial losses due to the fire that broke in an under-installation building of SII plant at Manjari, Pune and this will impact the production of BCG & Rota vaccines in the future," the company officials told news agency ANI.

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had paid a visit to the SII to inspect the fire site.

The SII has said it has suffered losses to the tune of more than ₹1,000 crore due to the devastating fire.

Thackeray had said that a probe into the incident was on and whether the blaze was an accident or sabotage will be known after it.

Pawar had said in Kolhapur that the fire was an "accident" and that there was "absolutely no doubt about the integrity of scientists" working with the Pune-based vaccine major.

Police and other agencies are probing the incident.

