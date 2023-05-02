Sharad Pawar won't contest elections, says will continue working for India, Maharashtra2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Sharad Pawar announced that he is stepping down from party position, but will continue working in political life
Four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Sharad Pawar decided to step down from the post of party President on Tuesday. The leader announced his decision during a book launch event and also affirmed that he will continue to work in political life, but won't contests elections.
