Four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Sharad Pawar decided to step down from the post of party President on Tuesday. The leader announced his decision during a book launch event and also affirmed that he will continue to work in political life, but won't contests elections.

“My colleagues, even though I am stepping down from the post of president, I am not retiring from public life. ‘Constant travel’ has become an integral part of my life. I will continue attending public events, and meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi, or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual. I will continue to work round the clock to solve the people's problems," Sharad Pawar said in his speech.

The announcement drew immediate protest from party workers who were even seen in tears. NCP workers requested Sharad Pawar to withdraw his resignation and even threatened a sit-in protest at the book launch event.

Rajya Sabha MP, involved in charitable organisations

Sharad Pawar is a member of the Rajya Sabha and has three years left to his tenure. He also pointed out that he is involved in charitable organisations like Rayat Shikshan Sansthan (Satara); Vidya Pratishthan (Baramati); Maratha Mandir (Mumbai); Mahatma Gandhi Sarvodaya Sangh (Urali Kanchan, Pune) and will continue to work for the public welfare.

The NCP leader also announced the formation of a committee that will decide the next President of the party. The committee includes notable faces like Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, K.K. Sharma, and others.

“The love and trust of the people is my breath. There will be no separation from me or public retirement. I was with you; I am and will always be there till my last breath! So we'll keep meeting; Thank you!" Sharad Pawar said concluding his speech.

