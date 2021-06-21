Sharad Pawar working to unite opposition: NCP's Nawab Malik

Malik tweeted: "Prominent political leaders and eminent persons from different sections of the society will attend the meeting at Pawar's residence in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the current scenario in the country"."Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Vandana Chavan, Justice A P Singh, Javed Akhtar, K T S Tulsi, Karan Thapar, Ashutosh, advocate Majeed Memon, former chief election commissioner S Y Qureshi, K C Singh, Sanjay Jha, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Arun Kumar Economist, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Pritish Nandi will attend the meeting," Malik tweeted. The NCP currently shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.