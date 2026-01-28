Subscribe

Sharad Pawar's first reaction on nephew Ajit's death in plane crash: 'It was accident, no politics involved'

Written By Chanchal
Updated28 Jan 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has reacted on nephew Ajit's death in plane crash
Sharad Pawar, the veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief, has reacted to the tragic death of his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash, describing it as an “accident,” as he sought to quell any speculation around the plane crash.

A visibly emotional Sharad Pawar, in a video statement, also appealed that the plane crash, which killed his nephew and four others, should not be politicised.

“Some people are trying to give a political colour to the incident. There is no politics involved; it is purely an accident. It has caused immense grief to me and to the entire state of Maharashtra. I appeal to everyone not to politicise this tragedy,” Sharad Pawar said in his first reaction.

