Sharad Purnima 2023: Kojagari Lakshmi puja muhurat, wishes, and more

Sharad Purnima, also known as Ashwin Purnima, is an annual observance taking place during October and this year's celebration is scheduled for today, October 28, 2023.

Significance On this auspicious day, families come together to worship Goddess Lakshmi, seeking her blessings for prosperity and well-being. People traditionally offer prayers to the Moon. Sharad Purnima signifies the commencement of the Sharad Ritu or winter season.

History Families come together to venerate Goddess Lakshmi, seeking her blessings for prosperity and overall well-being. Homes are adorned with colourful decorations, and elaborate rituals and offerings are presented to the goddess.

According to Hindu mythology, it is on the night of Raas Purnima that Lord Krishna performed the Maha-Raas. It is a customary practice for worshippers to take a purifying dip in the Yamuna River in Mathura and offer their prayers to the divine couple.

It is believed that on this particular night, upon hearing the enchanting melody of Lord Krishna's flute, the gopis (cowherd girls) left their homes and families to join the Lord in an all-night dance of devotion and love.

Date and Time As per Drik Panchang, Sharad Purnima is scheduled to be observed on October 28. The Purnima Tithi will commence at 4:17 AM on October 28 and conclude at 1:53 AM on October 29.

Ritual A customary practice during this time involves placing a bowl of kheer under the moonlight, particularly during the auspicious midnight hour. The individual who stays awake and keeps vigil throughout the night is known as a "Kojagara."

Wishes May the goddess of fortune and prosperity, Lakshmi, bestow happiness upon you and your loved ones on this occasion.

Wishing you a joyful Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja! I hope you receive the blessings of Mother Lakshmi, safeguarding your wealth and opening doors to new avenues of prosperity in your life. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!

Meanwhile, on a rare occasion, October is set to witness its second eclipse on the 28 October. Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be witnessed just 14 days after the Solar eclipse which occurred on 14 October. Indians will get to see the phenomenal celestial event tonight as the Lunar Eclipse is set to occur on Saturday.

The partial lunar eclipse is set to commence at around 11:31 p.m. And, by midnight at around 1 a.m. the darker portion of the Earth's shadow (umbra) will envelop the moon's surface. Tonight's lunar eclipse will be visible from various Indian cities. It will also be visible in other Asian countries, Europe, Africa, and North America.

