Sharad Yadav death: ‘He distinguished himself…’, PM Modi expresses condolences

Sharad Yadav death: ‘He distinguished himself…’, PM Modi expresses condolences2 min read . 12:17 AM IST
Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav who passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday night.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid condolences to the family and admirers of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav who passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday night. He was 75 years old.
According to PM Modi, Yadav had distinguished himself as a Member of Parliament (MP) and a minister in his political life.
“Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief on Yadav's demise.
"I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah...great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am speechless," he tweeted in Hindi.
The RJD leader said he had a conversation with his family members. "In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi fraternity is with his family members," he said.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also tweeted, “Shattered to learn about the passing of Sharad Yadav Ji. One of the leading figures to have emerged from Lok Nayak Sri Jayaprakash Narayan’s stream of socialism, he was a remarkable leader, ever humble and ever rooted to the ground."
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled Yadav's demise and said he strengthened the politics of quality.
The Congress also said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.
A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.
"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said as quoted by news agency PTI.
The information of Yadav's demise has also been confirmed by his daughter through a Facebook post.
Yadav, who was one of the top socialist leaders of the Hindi belt, had started his political career during the anti-emergency movement of the mid 1970s.
In 1974, he was first elected to the Lok Sabha at the age of 27. He registered a victory in by-poll from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur seat. He was then elected from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun parliamentary seat in 1989. Further, Yadav was elected from Bihar's Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency in 1991, 1996, 1999, and 2009.
The RJD leader had also served as the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs, food and public distribution in the NDA government which was led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1999 and 2004.
He along with incumbent Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was the co-founder of the Janata Dal-United in 2003.
Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav's outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the "first step towards a united opposition", ANI reported.
