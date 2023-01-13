Sharad Yadav demise: Condolences pour in for ex-JD(U) chief's family

Sharad Yadav demise: Condolences pour in for ex-JD(U) chief's family2 min read . 01:03 AM IST
Sharad Yadav, a veteran politician and former chief of the JD(U), died at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Thursday condoled the death of former Union minister Sharad Yadav and asserted that their mutual differences "never resulted in any type of bitterness".
Prasad was engaged in electoral battles with Yadav in the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat. He issued a video statement from his hospital bed in Singapore where he is recuperating from a kidney transplant surgery, as per PTI reports.
Referring to Sharad Yadav as "bade bhai" (big brother), Prasad recalled his old association with the deceased leader. "He, besides late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar and myself learnt politics of socialism from Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur," said Prasad.
"On many an occasion, Sharad Yadav and I fought with each other. But our disagreements never led to any bitterness," said the RJD supremo who had held out a helping hand to Yadav when the latter was struggling to come out of political wilderness.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolences over Sharad Yadav's demise.
"I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav’s demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on. I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief," tweeted the TMC chief.
Political leaders in Bihar, cutting across party lines, has also expressed grief over the demise of former Union minister Sharad Yadav, who had adopted the state as his veritable "karmabhoomi".
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, with whose RJD the veteran socialist leader had merged his Loktantrik Janata Dal a couple of years ago, in a video message said on Twitter said it was a great loss for the socialist fraternity.
"It is a great loss for the socialist fraternity, coming close on the heels of the demise of Netaji (Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav)," he said.
A condolence message was also issued by former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader who recalled the key role played by Yadav, then the NDA convenor, in his appointment to the post when the JD(U)-BJP combine came to power in Bihar in 2005.
"Sharad Yadav was my political guardian. He played an important role in my appointment as Deputy CM. Bihar will never forget his contributions," tweeted Modi.
Yadav, a veteran politician and former chief of the JD(U), died at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.
