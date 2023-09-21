Share evidence on Nijjar, not accusations, India tells Canada3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Indian govt responds to Trudeau's allegations, seeks evidence, offers cooperation in investigation, briefs key allies.
The Indian government has responded with alacrity to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that the country was involved in the killing of Canadian citizen and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 19 in Surrey, Vancouver, seeking evidence from Ottawa, offering to cooperate in the investigation, and briefing its key allies about both the emptiness of Trudeau’s charge and Canada’s tolerance and encouragement of terrorists and separatists working against India and Indian interests.