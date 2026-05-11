‘Share LPG delivery message only after...’: HPCL, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum issue warning for customers

Leading LPG cylinder providers have issued crucial guidelines to help consumers identify genuine codes and avoid falling victim to delivery scams.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated11 May 2026, 11:30 AM IST
LPG cylinders
LPG cylinders (ANI)

The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), rolled out to secure LPG cylinder deliveries, has become the latest tool for cyber fraudsters.

With scammers exploiting the mandatory verification process to rob unsuspecting customers, leading LPG cylinder providers HP Gas, Indane, and Bharat Gas have issued crucial guidelines to help consumers identify genuine codes and avoid falling victim to delivery scams.

Also Read | ‘No plans to support OMCs for losses on fuel sales’

How to determine if the LPG delivery message is real or fake?

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) warned consumers against scammers and said that they “may try to imitate LPG delivery messages”.

HPCL said that knowing what an authentic HP Gas message looks like can help the customers stay protected.

Before sharing your Delivery Authentication Code, always verify:

  • The message comes from the official sender name: VM-HPGASc-S
  • It contains a 4-digit OTP
  • It is used only at the time of cylinder delivery

“Remember, HP Gas representatives will never ask for OTPs over phone calls, WhatsApp messages, or suspicious links,” the X post read. “If the message feels urgent, unfamiliar, or looks different from the official format, do not trust it.”

When should you give the DAC code/LPG delivery message?

“Your DAC code (OTP) helps confirm that the cylinder has been delivered to you successfully,” Bharat Petroleum said in an X post.

“For your safety and security, share the DAC only after receiving the cylinder from the delivery personnel,” Bharat Gas said. “One small precaution can help ensure a smoother and more secure delivery experience.”

Also Read | PM Modi stuns internet with 7 appeals; netizens: ‘The bubble is about to burst'

How to book an LPG cylinder digitally?

“Your safety begins with a secure delivery,” IndianOil said in an X post, urging consumers to share the 6-digit Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) “only with the Indane delivery personnel at the time of LPG delivery.”

They also requested consumers not to queue at the distributorship and book your LPG refill digitally by:

  • IndianOil ONE App / Bharat Bill Payment System
  • Sending “Hi” to 7588888824
  • Missed call to 8454955555
  • Visiting http://cx.indianoil.in
  • IVRS/SMS: 7718955555

Also Read | LPG gas price on 11 May: How much does domestic, commercial cooking cost?

Check domestic and commercial LPG gas cylinder prices in your city today:

CityDomestic LPG (14.2 Kg)Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
New Delhi 913.00 (0.00) 3,071.50 (+993.00)
Kolkata 939.00 (0.00) 3,202.00 (+994.00)
Mumbai 912.50 (0.00) 3,024.00 (+993.00)
Chennai 928.50 (0.00) 3,237.00 (+990.50)
Gurgaon 921.50 (0.00) 3,088.00 (+993.00)
Noida 910.50 (0.00) 3,071.50 (+993.00)
Bangalore 915.50 (0.00) 3,152.00 (+991.00)
Bhubaneswar 939.00 (0.00) 3,238.00 (+993.50)
Chandigarh 922.50 (0.00) 3,092.50 (+993.00)
Hyderabad 965.00 (0.00) 3,315.00 (+994.00)
Jaipur 916.50 (0.00) 3,099.00 (+993.00)
Lucknow 950.50 (0.00) 3,194.00 (+993.00)
Patna 1,002.50 (0.00) 3,346.50 (+993.50)
Thiruvananthapuram 922.00 (0.00) 3,106.00 (+993.00)

Domestic LPG prices were hiked by 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7. No revision has been recorded this month. However, the prices of commercial LPG - the one used in hotels and restaurants - were hiked by 993 to a record high of 3,071.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

The rates for 5-kg FTL or market-priced LPG cylinders were also hiked from 549 to 810.50 per bottle. The 5-kg FTL cylinder now costs just a shade lower than the 913 rate for a 14.2-kg cylinder used in household kitchens.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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