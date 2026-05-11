‘Share LPG delivery message only after...’: HPCL, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum issue warning for customers

The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), rolled out to secure LPG cylinder deliveries, has become the latest tool for cyber fraudsters.

With scammers exploiting the mandatory verification process to rob unsuspecting customers, leading LPG cylinder providers HP Gas, Indane, and Bharat Gas have issued crucial guidelines to help consumers identify genuine codes and avoid falling victim to delivery scams.

How to determine if the LPG delivery message is real or fake?

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) warned consumers against scammers and said that they “may try to imitate LPG delivery messages”.

HPCL said that knowing what an authentic HP Gas message looks like can help the customers stay protected.

Before sharing your Delivery Authentication Code, always verify:

The message comes from the official sender name: VM-HPGASc-S

It contains a 4-digit OTP

It is used only at the time of cylinder delivery “Remember, HP Gas representatives will never ask for OTPs over phone calls, WhatsApp messages, or suspicious links,” the X post read. “If the message feels urgent, unfamiliar, or looks different from the official format, do not trust it.”

When should you give the DAC code/LPG delivery message? “Your DAC code (OTP) helps confirm that the cylinder has been delivered to you successfully,” Bharat Petroleum said in an X post.

“For your safety and security, share the DAC only after receiving the cylinder from the delivery personnel,” Bharat Gas said. “One small precaution can help ensure a smoother and more secure delivery experience.”

How to book an LPG cylinder digitally? “Your safety begins with a secure delivery,” IndianOil said in an X post, urging consumers to share the 6-digit Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) “only with the Indane delivery personnel at the time of LPG delivery.”

They also requested consumers not to queue at the distributorship and book your LPG refill digitally by:

IndianOil ONE App / Bharat Bill Payment System

Sending “Hi” to 7588888824

Missed call to 8454955555

Visiting http://cx.indianoil.in

IVRS/SMS: 7718955555

Check domestic and commercial LPG gas cylinder prices in your city today:

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Kolkata ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,202.00 (+994.00) Mumbai ₹ 912.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,024.00 (+993.00) Chennai ₹ 928.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,237.00 (+990.50) Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,088.00 (+993.00) Noida ₹ 910.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,071.50 (+993.00) Bangalore ₹ 915.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,152.00 (+991.00) Bhubaneswar ₹ 939.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,238.00 (+993.50) Chandigarh ₹ 922.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,092.50 (+993.00) Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,315.00 (+994.00) Jaipur ₹ 916.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,099.00 (+993.00) Lucknow ₹ 950.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,194.00 (+993.00) Patna ₹ 1,002.50 (0.00) ₹ 3,346.50 (+993.50) Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 922.00 (0.00) ₹ 3,106.00 (+993.00)

Domestic LPG prices were hiked by ₹60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7. No revision has been recorded this month. However, the prices of commercial LPG - the one used in hotels and restaurants - were hiked by ₹993 to a record high of ₹3,071.50 per 19-kg cylinder.