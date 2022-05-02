Even banks across India will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. Only, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will remain open on 3rd May. As per the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on 2 May 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to observe Eid-UI-Fitra.

Eid 2022

Clerics across the country announced that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on May 3. Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee said that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Sunday evening hence, May 2 will be observed as the last day of Ramzan and Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also made on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.