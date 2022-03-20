Share of certified green office stock increases to 31% in top six cities: CBRE

However, while there has been an increase in certified stock in the past decade, the CBRE note also stated that "its share in overall leasing has also been increasing in cities such as Bangalore, NCR, and Hyderabad. Certified assets have also witnessed relatively lower vacancies as compared to non-certified ones. While this may not be entirely due to sustainability certification, as several other factors such as asset quality, location, amenitization could also be at play; nonetheless, occupier appetite to locate themselves out of such certified assets is definitely strengthening."