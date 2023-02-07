Share of CNG, EVs hybrid vehicles may reach 30% of total sales in 5 yrs: Icra
The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has increased exponentially in the last two years with the government's push, and new launches, said Icra
In the next five years CNG, EVs and hybrid vehicles may be able to capture up to 30 per cent share of total auto sales even though petrol cars are likely to dominate passenger vehicle volumes in medium-term, according to a report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×