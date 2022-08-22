Share of luxury housing units doubles to 14% from pre-pandemic level

Share of luxury housing units doubles to 14% from pre-pandemic level1 min read . 04:58 PM IST
About 1.84 lakh units were sold in the top seven cities in the first half of the year, out of which 14% or 25,700 units were in the luxury home segment.
Indian luxury housing segment has put up a good show post the covid-19 pandemic with overall sales rising steeply across the top seven cities, according to the latest Anarock Research data.
Data show that about 1.84 lakh units were sold in the top seven cities in the first half of the year, out of which 14% or 25,700 units were in the luxury home segment. Contrastingly, of 2.61 lakh units sold in the whole of 2019, just 7% or about 17,740 units were in the luxury category.
The seven regions are the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.
In terms of overall sales share, MMR’s luxury housing sales share increased from 13% in 2019 to 25% in H1 2022. In NCR, the sales share rose to 12% in H1 2022, from 4% in 2019.
Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock group, said, “These sales figures are even more remarkable if we consider that it is mainly end-users who are driving luxury housing sales across these cities today. There is a clear takeaway on the overall economic performance. Even though the typical buyers in this budget segment were not as impacted by the pandemic as the rest, HNIs are conscious of cost. Discounts by developers made luxury properties very attractive for these buyers and NRIs have also been snapping up luxury homes in India because of the favourable exchange rate."
Anarock also said that encouraged by this healthy demand for luxury offerings, developers have stepped up new supply in the luxury segment, launching over 28,000 units priced above ₹1.5 crore across the top seven cities in just first half of 2022. In contrast, 28,960 luxury homes were launched in the entire 2019.
In terms of inventory, Anarock data shows that the top seven cities currently have about 97,140 luxury and ultra-luxury homes for sale.
MMR has the maximum share of 46%, with about 44,710 luxury homes currently available for sale.
NCR comes second with about 19,470 luxury units currently available for sale. In H1 2022, 4,160 units were sold in this segment in the region.
The data, however, showed that the affordable housing segment (units priced below ₹40 lakh) saw its sales share dip from 38% in 2019 to 31% in H1 2022.
Of the 1.84 lakh homes sold in H1 2022, about 57,040 units were in this budget category.
“Post-pandemic, affordable housing was significantly impacted because its target audience took the biggest economic hit,“ Anarock said.
In terms of cities, Hyderabad saw the maximum dip in affordable housing sales share - from 23% in 2019 to 6% in H1 2022, followed by Chennai - from 52% in 2019 to 36% in H1 2022.
