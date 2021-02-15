OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Share of ready-to-move-in houses in total sales up 3 times in 5 years: Report
The ready-to-move-in housing segment eliminates the risk of project delays by developers. Photo: iStock
The ready-to-move-in housing segment eliminates the risk of project delays by developers. Photo: iStock

Share of ready-to-move-in houses in total sales up 3 times in 5 years: Report

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 03:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The share of ready-to-move-in houses has been consistently increasing as homebuyers don’t want to take the risk of delayed property possession. In the past, a large number of projects have been delayed which have made people wary of under-construction properties

More homebuyers are preferring ready-to-move-in properties to reduce execution risk. As per a new report, the share of ready-to-move-in properties in total sales has gone up to 21% in 2020 from 7% in 2015.

As per 'Real Insight Residential-Annual round-up-2020' report issued by PropTiger, a total of 1,82,640 units were sold in the 2020 calendar year, of which 21% were in the ready-to-move-in category and 79% were under-construction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The food ministry is aiming to implement 'one nation, one ration card' facility across the country from June 1.

Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka?Surrender or face action

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
India is a leading importer of arms and military platforms globally and the current government has been maintaining that indigenization of defence manufacturing is a priority area. Photo: Bloomberg

Fully committed to India's defence endeavours, says Rafael's Eli Hefets

3 min read . 03:51 PM IST

Rules on geospatial data, maps liberalized

3 min read . 03:34 PM IST
The extended range Astra Mark 2 would give India an edge over its adversaries and would add more lethality to its fighter jets in aerial combat

India to start trials of 160 km strike range Astra missile this year

1 min read . 03:17 PM IST

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

The share of ready-to-move-in houses has been consistently increasing as homebuyers don’t want to take the risk of delayed property possession. In the past, a large number of projects have been delayed which have made people wary of under-construction properties. Developers generally offer favorable payment plans in case of under-construction properties which make these relatively cheaper compared to ready-to-move-in properties.

"Risk-averse home buyers are increasingly opting for ready-to-move-in flats. Even in under-construction properties, the preference is towards branded developers or those with an impeccable track record of execution," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.

In 2019, a total of 3,47,590 units were sold, of which 18%, that is 62,566, were in the ready-to-move-in category.

Among various cities, the share of ready-to-move-in units in the total sales was the highest in Chennai at 32% and lowest in Hyderabad at 12%, during 2020. However, the share of ready-to-move-in units in the total sales increased the most in the Delhi-NCR at 27% in 2020, up from 17% in the previous year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout