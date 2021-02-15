Subscribe
Home >News >India >Share of ready-to-move-in houses in total sales up 3 times in 5 years: Report
The ready-to-move-in housing segment eliminates the risk of project delays by developers. Photo: iStock

Share of ready-to-move-in houses in total sales up 3 times in 5 years: Report

1 min read . 03:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The share of ready-to-move-in houses has been consistently increasing as homebuyers don’t want to take the risk of delayed property possession. In the past, a large number of projects have been delayed which have made people wary of under-construction properties

More homebuyers are preferring ready-to-move-in properties to reduce execution risk. As per a new report, the share of ready-to-move-in properties in total sales has gone up to 21% in 2020 from 7% in 2015.

As per 'Real Insight Residential-Annual round-up-2020' report issued by PropTiger, a total of 1,82,640 units were sold in the 2020 calendar year, of which 21% were in the ready-to-move-in category and 79% were under-construction.

As per 'Real Insight Residential-Annual round-up-2020' report issued by PropTiger, a total of 1,82,640 units were sold in the 2020 calendar year, of which 21% were in the ready-to-move-in category and 79% were under-construction.

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

The share of ready-to-move-in houses has been consistently increasing as homebuyers don’t want to take the risk of delayed property possession. In the past, a large number of projects have been delayed which have made people wary of under-construction properties. Developers generally offer favorable payment plans in case of under-construction properties which make these relatively cheaper compared to ready-to-move-in properties.

"Risk-averse home buyers are increasingly opting for ready-to-move-in flats. Even in under-construction properties, the preference is towards branded developers or those with an impeccable track record of execution," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com.

In 2019, a total of 3,47,590 units were sold, of which 18%, that is 62,566, were in the ready-to-move-in category.

Among various cities, the share of ready-to-move-in units in the total sales was the highest in Chennai at 32% and lowest in Hyderabad at 12%, during 2020. However, the share of ready-to-move-in units in the total sales increased the most in the Delhi-NCR at 27% in 2020, up from 17% in the previous year.

