Share of ready-to-move-in houses in total sales up 3 times in 5 years: Report

Among various cities, the share of ready-to-move-in units in the total sales was the highest in Chennai at 32% and lowest in Hyderabad at 12%, during 2020. However, the share of ready-to-move-in units in the total sales increased the most in the Delhi-NCR at 27% in 2020, up from 17% in the previous year.

