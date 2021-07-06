Share of ready-to-move-in properties declined to the lowest in 2 years: report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Of late, there has been marked preference for ready-to-move-in (RTM) houses to avoid the risk of delay in construction. However, in the first quarter of financial year 2021, the share of ready-to-move-in properties dropped to 16%, the lowest in eight quarter, as per the data from PropTiger Research. In the last quarter of FY20, the share of such properties in total sales was 21%.

Rangarajan, however, said that the dip in share of ready-to-move-in houses is not significant and should be seen in line with the current scenario. The share of such properties has been lower because project completions took a hit last year due to pandemic-induced lockdowns. Around 5 lakh units are likely to be delivered this year, said Rangarajan.

"Also, the fact that reputed developers have come out with new launches during April-June quarter may have encouraged people to go for under-construction properties," added Rangarajan while releasing Real Insights, a quarterly report.

Real Insights tracks data on sales and launches across the major cities.

As per the report, sales in the first quarter of 2021 fell 16% year-on-year and 76% sequentially. The January to March quarter saw record sales supported by stamp duty cuts, attractive schemes from developers and low interest rates.

