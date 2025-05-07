Share photos, videos related to Pahalgam terror attack: NIA appeals to tourists and locals, releases phone numbers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) appealed to the public to share information regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians on April 22.

In a public appeal issued on Wednesday, the agency urged the tourists, visitors and residents who may have photographs, videos, or any relevant information about the incident to come forward, news agency ANI reported.

“Such contributions could be crucial in identifying the perpetrators and understanding their methods,” the report said.

NIA shares phone numbers The NIA requested individuals to contact the agency on the following numbers: 9654958816 or landline number 011-24368800.

“Callers are encouraged to provide their contact details and describe the information or materials they can share. A senior NIA official will then coordinate with the caller to collect the relevant information, photographs, or videos,” the report added.

The NIA has already collected numerous photographs and videos related to the attack and is examining them thoroughly. To ensure no useful information is overlooked, the agency is intensifying its efforts.

The report said that the NIA is planning to review several photographs and videos circulating on social media platforms following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Tourists and others present in the area may have inadvertently captured details that could assist in unravelling the conspiracy behind the Pahalgam attack,” the ANI report said.

NIA teams have been stationed in Pahalgam to examine the attack site for evidence and have been interviewing witnesses as well.

'Operation Sindoor' Meanwhile, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, nine sites, including headquarters and training centres of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed, were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early Wednesday strikes.

India's response was a 25-minute-long “measured and non-escalatory” missile and drone attack early Wednesday, a PTI report said. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India decided to carry out the “proportionate” strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam attack to justice, as there was “no demonstrable step” from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.

Misri said India's actions were in line with the UN Security Council's statement about holding perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the Pahalgam terror attack accountable.

Civil defence mock drills held nationwide Full-scale civil defence mock drills are being held across the country on Wednesday to assess India's preparedness for emergency response, news agency ANI reported.

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday instructed all states and union territories to carry out the drills to evaluate their preparedness against "new and complex threats."

The drills are being carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, focusing on evaluating local response capabilities to security challenges, the report said.