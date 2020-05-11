Share your post-17 May lockdown strategy by Friday: PM Modi asks CMs

In his fifth virtual conference meet with states' chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon various issues related to the pandemic.

While referring to the resumption of train services, Prime Minister Modi said, this is needed to rev up the economic activity, but said that all the routes will not be resumed. Prime Minister said only a limited number of trains would ply in the near future.

"We must all plan for new-world reality," PM Narendra Modi was said to have told CMs, according to a statement from PMO.

At the virtual meet with CMs, PM Modi said new way of life would be on principle of "from an individual to whole of humanity", the PMO statement said.

PM Modi told CMs that suggestions given by states for roadmap to revive economy .will be given due consideration.

Compulsory quarantining of stranded Indians returning from abroad was also highlighted at the video conference meet. CMs, in their suggestions on economy sought support to MSMEs, infrastructure projects like power, easing of interest rates on loans and assured market access to agricultural produce.

Modi thanked the Chief Ministers for their proactive role in the country’s fight against Covid-19 and for their valuable suggestions emanating out of their grass root level experience.

"I request you all to share with me by May 15, a broad strategy on how each one of you would want to deal with lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after gradual easing of lockdown," the PMO quoted Modi as saying to the CMs.

