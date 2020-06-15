ShareChat migrates 60 million users to Google Cloud

MUMBAI: Homegrown social media platform, ShareChat, on Monday announced the complete transfer of its infrastructure that serves over 60 million active monthly users to Google Cloud. The regional platform made the shift to scale its business, improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance overall performance of the app that homes active users in 15 Indian languages.

ShareChat follows a host of Indian businesses that have been changing or rebalancing their cloud provider mix during the lockdown to scale up to the massive increase in usage and reliance on such services. According to previous privacy policy statements by the platform, ShareChat's IT infrastructure was divided between Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

ShareChat heavily relies on IT infrastructure, given the high-intensity data, high volume of content and traffic the platform generates such as posts, likes, views and followers. A large proportion of its active users hail from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with majority of them relying on 2G networks. Hence, minimising the impact of mobile bandwidth and delivering a great experience for users are the most critical business needs, said the management.

In the first six months of 2020, cloud service providers have seen steady growth in business with global technology giants such as Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp and Google Inc reporting strong growth in cloud infrastructure market as increasing number of establishments turned to remote access to continue work.

As per numbers shared by the companies for January-March, Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to lead with 32% global market share followed by Microsoft Azure (17%) and Google and Alibaba at around 6% each. India is currently a high priority destination for these providers with a large number of traditional enterprises, startups and small and medium businesses s(SMBs) seeking to adopt cloud and IT solutions in the wake of the government's push towards stronger digital presence. The pandemic has only increased this urgency.

In April 2020, ShareChat decided to migrate to Google Cloud to successfully scale and achieve its customer service goals.

“We are happy to share that a couple of months down the line we have not only experienced 100% uptime but also we see the cost benefits of our choice much beyond our initial expectations. The scale at which ShareChat is, we wouldn’t have looked beyond the top three providers and Google was the perfect fit for us," said Venkatesh Ramaswamy, vice president of engineering, ShareChat.

The mammoth eight-hour migration from ShareChat’s incumbent cloud platform to Google Cloud took place amid the covid-19 crisis and required the former to undertake a careful analysis for almost three months, planning and execution of a comprehensive organisational and technical strategy to meet its business needs.

“60 million users, is among the largest that we have helped migrate in recent times. Because they had a very specific requirement about the timing and method of migration, our people across the professional services, India engineering and cloud teams, APAC and global teams were all on standby to handle any situation that arises," said Karan Bajwa, managing director (MD), Google Cloud India.

