Sharechat’s TikTok clone, Moj, gets 10 million downloads within 6 days of launch

The ban on Chinese apps has given Indian apps a big push recently. Apps like Sharechat have seen an influx of users as people look for TikTok alternatives. Other Indian apps, like Chingari, Mitron, Roposo and Bolo Indya have also received a boost in the number of downloads since the ban. The government had banned the Chinese apps because they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."