Shared sense of loss helps staff accept paycuts during crisis

MUMBAI: Like most employees in corporate India, Deepak Pandit was eagerly awaiting his appraisal in March. Pandit, 31, who works with an MNC in the infrastructure sector, had been told he’d get a promotion and an increment. Then the novel coronavirus hit India, and a nationwide lockdown was announced. He’s got neither promotion nor raise and has instead taken a pay cut. He’s disappointed, but not resentful, says Pandit.

“It’s clear that with everything closed, the company hasn’t earned any revenues for weeks. Even after the lockdown is lifted, we won’t be able to meet this year’s targets," says Gurugram-based Pandit, a mid-level manager who has taken a 10% pay cut. He says he consoles himself by reflecting on the fact that others in the industry are in a similar predicament or worse.

Unlike the previous recession, where sentiments ran high against management for salary and job cuts, employees seem to be more accommodating and understanding towards their employers this time. “During the 2008-09 recession, employees had many questions; they felt something was happening behind the scenes and they were kept in the dark. But this time, it’s interesting how people are reacting. Barring a few sectors, employees can see no work is happening, and there is no way out. So, they understand the need pay cuts even if it hurts," says organisational behaviour professor Dr Kavita Singh from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

There is a sense of acceptance, of gritting one’s teeth and bearing it, believes Prof Keith D'Souza, who teaches organisational behaviour and human resource development at SPJIMR in Mumbai. And it’s a feeling shared by employees across the organisational hierarchy.

The job market is shrinking, but any hiring that is taking place now is mostly for junior positions. “The absence of job options is felt by mid-level management, who feel that having a job itself is good enough. Salary cut figures lower than their current need for job stability," notes Ashutosh Dabral, CEO and co-founder, Hush, a community for employees to discuss career and workplace issues.

While companies are investing in employee engagement activities to keep morale up, it’s not enough. Besides transparency and clear communication, organisations need to give some kind of psychological support to employees by providing reassurance. “Realistically, layoffs and pay cuts are expected even after the lockdown is over. But organisations need to create hope. Bosses can do webinars to give team members a virtual pat on the back and say ‘don’t worry’. It helps to hear that," Singh says. “People with experience have the maturity to understand that this phase is going to pass. The young employees who have just started in their career have ambition and aspiration that characterises youth, and they need reassurance," says Singh.

A lasting change coming out of this crisis will be the mindset change, where the organisation reflects on the role of business in the society, feels Prof D’Souza. “Earlier organisations were about profit maximisation, excessive growth and unbridled exploitation," he says. “Now, they are beginning to realise there is a limit to everything, including growth, and are reconciling to that fact."

