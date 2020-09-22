Sharekhan to crank up retail investors' frenzy with discount broking Espresso

Taking advantage of retail investors’ tidal wave into stock markets, Sharekhan has launched a separate company called Espresso for discount brokerage services. Sharekhan is a full subsidiary of BNP Paribas and is itself a retail full-service brokerage firm.

This comes at a time when millions of young and ambitious millennials are trying their hands in stock-trading, especially after India shifted to work from home following the nationwide lockdown in March-end.

Data sourced from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed investors opened a record 4.09 million demat accounts from March to July, comprising nearly 80% of the five million new accounts opened in 2020 so far. In June and July, 1 and 1.1 million new demat accounts were opened, respectively, taking the total number of such accounts to 44.3 million. The new-age investors with a high risk-appetite are taking bets on stocks, taking the overall markets higher by 50% from March end.

Sharekhan’s new offering is targeting this new-age investor with a "pay when you profit" pricing model. “Customers need to pay ₹20 per order only when there is a profit for intraday trades across segments (equity, F&O, commodity and currency). The brokerage waiver is only on one side (buy/sell) of the order. There is one-year premium subscription free for MoneyFlix, wherein there are over 100 videos that have trading and investing strategies," said Sharekhan in a statement.

In the last few years, many discount brokerage firms, such as Zerodha, 5Paisa, Upstox and Samco Securities, have hit the markets and are expanding customer base to tier-II and tier-III cities, such as Nashik, Jaipur, Guntur, Patna, Kannur, Tiruvallur and Nainital.

“We are targeting younger investors with our do-it-yourself (DIY) trading option. Our simple and easy-to-navigate interface is made keeping in mind easy accessibility for new or first-time investors," R. Kalyanaraman, chief customer officer, Espresso, said.

Sharekhan has invested ₹50 crore spend for the upfront technology and launch of the new company. “We will be investing ₹25-20 crore in next one year," said Jaideep Arora, CEO, Sharekhan.

