Home >News >India >Sharekhan to crank up retail investors' frenzy with discount broking Espresso
This comes at a time when millions of young and ambitious millennials are trying their hands in stock-trading, especially after India shifted to work from home following the nationwide lockdown in March-end. (iStock)
This comes at a time when millions of young and ambitious millennials are trying their hands in stock-trading, especially after India shifted to work from home following the nationwide lockdown in March-end. (iStock)

Sharekhan to crank up retail investors' frenzy with discount broking Espresso

2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2020, 04:55 PM IST Nasrin Sultana

  • Sharekhan’s new offering is targeting the new-age investor with a 'pay when you profit' pricing model

Taking advantage of retail investors’ tidal wave into stock markets, Sharekhan has launched a separate company called Espresso for discount brokerage services. Sharekhan is a full subsidiary of BNP Paribas and is itself a retail full-service brokerage firm.

This comes at a time when millions of young and ambitious millennials are trying their hands in stock-trading, especially after India shifted to work from home following the nationwide lockdown in March-end.

Data sourced from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed investors opened a record 4.09 million demat accounts from March to July, comprising nearly 80% of the five million new accounts opened in 2020 so far. In June and July, 1 and 1.1 million new demat accounts were opened, respectively, taking the total number of such accounts to 44.3 million. The new-age investors with a high risk-appetite are taking bets on stocks, taking the overall markets higher by 50% from March end.

Sharekhan’s new offering is targeting this new-age investor with a "pay when you profit" pricing model. “Customers need to pay 20 per order only when there is a profit for intraday trades across segments (equity, F&O, commodity and currency). The brokerage waiver is only on one side (buy/sell) of the order. There is one-year premium subscription free for MoneyFlix, wherein there are over 100 videos that have trading and investing strategies," said Sharekhan in a statement.

In the last few years, many discount brokerage firms, such as Zerodha, 5Paisa, Upstox and Samco Securities, have hit the markets and are expanding customer base to tier-II and tier-III cities, such as Nashik, Jaipur, Guntur, Patna, Kannur, Tiruvallur and Nainital.

“We are targeting younger investors with our do-it-yourself (DIY) trading option. Our simple and easy-to-navigate interface is made keeping in mind easy accessibility for new or first-time investors," R. Kalyanaraman, chief customer officer, Espresso, said.

Sharekhan has invested 50 crore spend for the upfront technology and launch of the new company. “We will be investing 25-20 crore in next one year," said Jaideep Arora, CEO, Sharekhan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The buying by mutual funds is being driven by fresh money from retail investors

Here’s what investors with $3.4 trillion are buying during covid

6 min read . 05:52 AM IST
Falling for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex index ended 811.68 points or 2.09% lower at 38,034.14 (Photo: Mint)

Investors lose 4.23 lakh cr after markets crash amid global meltdown

2 min read . 21 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout