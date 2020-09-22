Sharekhan to crank up retail investors' frenzy with discount broking Espresso

Sharekhan’s new offering is targeting this new-age investor with a "pay when you profit" pricing model. “Customers need to pay ₹20 per order only when there is a profit for intraday trades across segments (equity, F&O, commodity and currency). The brokerage waiver is only on one side (buy/sell) of the order. There is one-year premium subscription free for MoneyFlix, wherein there are over 100 videos that have trading and investing strategies," said Sharekhan in a statement.