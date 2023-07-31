Sharjah-bound Air India flight makes precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST
The Air India Express flight departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 am and made an precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram.
An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah made an precautionary landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, the airport sources said as quoted by the news agency PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×