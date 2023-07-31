Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / India/  Sharjah-bound Air India flight makes precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram

Sharjah-bound Air India flight makes precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Livemint

The Air India Express flight departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 am and made an precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram.

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram.

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah made an precautionary landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, the airport sources said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah made an precautionary landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, the airport sources said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

After the flight departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 am, the airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport.

After the flight departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 am, the airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport.

An Air India spokesperson said that the flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon. A total of 154 passengers were on board the flight.

An Air India spokesperson said that the flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon. A total of 154 passengers were on board the flight.

“Flight IX613, operating between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah on 31 July 2023, made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The decision was taken due to a technical snag post-takeoff. This was not an emergency landing," the spokesperson said.

“Flight IX613, operating between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah on 31 July 2023, made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The decision was taken due to a technical snag post-takeoff. This was not an emergency landing," the spokesperson said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to guests on board. Our team is making alternative arrangements for their travel," he added.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to guests on board. Our team is making alternative arrangements for their travel," he added.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.