An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, the airport sources said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

After the flight departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 am, the airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport.

An Air India spokesperson said that the flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon. A total of 154 passengers were on board the flight.

“Flight IX613, operating between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah on 31 July 2023, made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The decision was taken due to a technical snag post-takeoff. This was not an emergency landing," the spokesperson said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to guests on board. Our team is making alternative arrangements for their travel," he added.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)