Delhi court grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

Imam was arrested in the New Friends Colony case for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13, 2019. Police invoked sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A IPC (promoting enmity between classes) against him during the investigation process.
Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam has been granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday in a sedition case in which he was accused of instigating the Jamia riots in 2019. However, a detailed order from the court is still awaited, according to the news agency PTI.
Imam, who is in judicial custody since January 2020 at present, will continue to remain in jail because he is yet to secure bail in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.
Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal granted him relief in the matter, as per PTI reports.
Imam was arrested in the New Friends Colony case for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13, 2019. Police invoked sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A IPC (promoting enmity between classes) against him during the investigation process.
The doctoral student at JNU’s Centre for historical studies also has several other cases of sedition filed against him for his speeches across across Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi during the course of the protests against CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
In January 2020, Imam’s brother had also been picked up by the police during the course of searches for him, prior to which his home had also been searched.
After six months, Imam had also sought bail in the matter on grounds that the investigation was not concluded within the statutory period of 90 days and that the Trial Court had dismissed his bail plea.
