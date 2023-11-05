Season three of country's own business reality TV series, Shark Tank India, is all set to begin with an expanded panel of judges. From Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta to Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, Shark Tank India 3 will have 6 new members in its panel, increasing the total count to 12.

“This new season, the stakes are going to be higher, with 12 SHARKS in the TANK! Introducing Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Screwvala as the 6 new Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3," posted Shark Tank India on micro blogging site X.

Mocking the recent addition of sharks in the show, Ashneer Grover, former judge of Shark Tank India, called it an "audition of sharks for Shark Tank 4". The former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe had left the show more than a year ago. However, he continued to target the show on various fronts.

In his latest post on X, formerly Twitter, Ashneer Grover targeted the show for doubling its judge panel and said, “Wish quantity solves for quality".

“Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition’ of sharks for Shark Tank 4 ! Life mein ek lesson hai - don’t change and make the unnecessary problem of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality," wrote Ashneer Grover on X.