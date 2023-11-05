Shark Tank India season 3 announced the addition of six new judges on its show. With this, the total count of judges has jumped to 12. The latest development of the show didn't go well with former show judge Ashneer Grover who called the judge list an ‘audition for season 4’

Season three of country's own business reality TV series, Shark Tank India, is all set to begin with an expanded panel of judges. From Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta to Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, Shark Tank India 3 will have 6 new members in its panel, increasing the total count to 12.

“This new season, the stakes are going to be higher, with 12 SHARKS in the TANK! Introducing Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Screwvala as the 6 new Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3," posted Shark Tank India on micro blogging site X.

Mocking the recent addition of sharks in the show, Ashneer Grover, former judge of Shark Tank India, called it an "audition of sharks for Shark Tank 4". The former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe had left the show more than a year ago. However, he continued to target the show on various fronts.

In his latest post on X, formerly Twitter, Ashneer Grover targeted the show for doubling its judge panel and said, “Wish quantity solves for quality".

“Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition’ of sharks for Shark Tank 4 ! Life mein ek lesson hai - don’t change and make the unnecessary problem of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality," wrote Ashneer Grover on X.

The upcoming season of Shark Tank India will feature Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt, Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com; Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics; Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms; Deepinder Goya, Founder and CEO of Zomato; Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss CEO, and Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts.

