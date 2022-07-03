Two and a half years down the line, Namhya Foods sells around 26 products. Herbal tea for PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age) and diabetes accounts for one-fourth part of their sales. Other products include Lung Cleanse Tea, Liver Care Tea, Thyroid Care Tea, Ragi Breakfast Cereal, and Sattu Breakfast Cereals among others. According to Arora, the company has sold 50,000 PCOS tea since its launch. The company made around ₹60 lakh of profit last financial year and made inroads into the US market in June this year. Namhya Foods already operates in UAE, Canada, and Australia.