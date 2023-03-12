Actor Parul Gulati was a part of the finale episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. The actor, known for shows like Girls Hostel, Your Honor, Illegal - Justice and Selection Day. The sharks were impressed with her hair-extension brand while shark Amit Jain offered her ₹1 crore for 2% of equity - exactly what Gulati asked for.

The CarDekho co-founder said he would not negotiate and made the offer. This was a highly-exceptional case as it is completely unlikely that an entrepreneur gets what they ask for without any bargain.

When a sneak peek of the episode of the show was released on Instagram, it immediately caught the attention of netizens who began to criticise it. The viewers disapproved of the notion of featuring the well-known actor in the show instead of highlighting struggling small entrepreneurs.

In the comments section of the post, they started ridiculing the show's creators for their decision. While one commenter referred to it as a staged production, others pointed out the makers' favouritism in casting renowned names like Parul to boost the show's TRP.

“Better to support some small or common man start ups. She is an actress, can arrange fund by herself (sic)," wrote one user.

“Another scripted drama. Isse acha kisi aur business ko opportunity de dete jinko jarurat thi ,iss pitch ke wjh se koi deserving business ko mauka nhi mila, she is an influencer at the end of day , already have fame and everything. This pitch sucks poore season mein 5,6 pitches aisi hai jinke jagah kisi aur ko hona chahiye tha. Seriously too much scripted drama (sic)," wrote another user.

As per Gulati, she has almost-zero budget for marketing and still manages to run a successful business on her own. Shark Anupam Mittal said the actor was wrong about it. As per the Shaadi.com founder, Gulati rather uses 293,000 followers of her company, Nish Hair. and 1.3 million followers of her own to promote the business.