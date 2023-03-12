Shark Tank gets slammed for ‘scripted drama’ after actor Parul Gulati's pitch2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Shark Tank India's Amit Jain offered Parul Gulati ₹1 crore for 2% of equity, exactly what she had asked for.
Actor Parul Gulati was a part of the finale episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. The actor, known for shows like Girls Hostel, Your Honor, Illegal - Justice and Selection Day. The sharks were impressed with her hair-extension brand while shark Amit Jain offered her ₹1 crore for 2% of equity - exactly what Gulati asked for.
