As season 2 of Shark Tank India has started picking its pace, a total of ₹34.63 crore has already been invested by the sharks in just 4 weeks. And, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has emerged as the biggest investor, investing ₹9.42 crore. This is in sharp contrast to what happened last season. Apparently, in the first season, Thapar was frequently seen bowing out after hearing a pitch.

Many on social media congratulated Thapar for taking such an initiative.

‘Awesome ma'am to support start-ups & grow our nation’, one said on Instagram, while another user added ‘Namita Is Rocking This Season’.

This time roles have reversed! Aman, Anupam and Vineeta has been very selective in buying equities, said a Twitter follower.

Earlier, this month, Namita Thapar was highly trolled for not investing in Vineeta Singh's competitor brand.

Taking to Twitter, Namita wrote, "Being a shark doesn't mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don't invest in a fellow sharks competition, that's me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don't join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that's me :)."

How other sharks have invested so far?

Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, took second place with a total investment of ₹8.12 crore. Aman Gupta of boAt Electronics has led investment totalling ₹6.35 crore. Anupam Mittal of People Group made investments of ₹4.43 crore. Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics and Cardekho’s Amit Jain invested ₹3.25 crore and ₹3.06 crore. It is to be noted here, Jain was absent from the show for the first two weeks, while Singh was not there for the entire third week.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year. The show, which started on 2 January, airs Monday through Friday at 10 p.m. on Sony TV and is also available on SonyLIV.